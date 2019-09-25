VIDEO: Ben Platt Explains What Drew Him to THE POLITICIAN

The Netflix original series from Ryan Murphy, The Politician, premieres in just days- on September 27. Tony winner Ben Platt, who stars in the new show, recently stopped by Today to chat about what drew him to the series. "The liberal, social, somewhat utopian world that [Murphy] portrays is something I'm really proud to be a part of." Watch the full clip below!

Platt received a Grammy Award for his role on the DEAR EVAN HANSEN (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING), as well as a 2018 Daytime Emmy Award for his part in the cast's powerful performance of "You Will Be Found" on NBC's TODAY. His rapidly growing body of work also includes memorable roles in the TonyÂ® Award-winning original Broadway production of The Book of Mormon and the blockbuster films, Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, amongst many others.

Season one of The Politician revolves around Payton Hobart (Platt), a wealthy student from Santa Barbara, California, has known since age seven that he's going to be President of the United States. But first he'll have to navigate the most treacherous political landscape of all: Saint Sebastian High School. To get elected Student Body President, secure a spot at Harvard, and stay on his singular path to success, Payton will have to outsmart his ruthless classmates without sacrificing his own morality and carefully crafted image.





