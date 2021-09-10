VIDEO: Barlow & Bear Release Music Video for 'Burn For You' from THE UNOFFICIAL BRIDGERTON MUSICAL Concept Album

Songwriting duo Barlow & Bear, Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, have released a music video for their hit song off of their Unofficial Bridgerton Musical concept album, 'Burn For You.' In the video, the team lays down the track in the studio.

The concept album is now available today, September 10, on all major streaming and downloading music services.

Watch the video below!

Inspired by the first season of the world-wide hit television series of the same name, The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical concept album is written by Barlow & Bear. Music and lyrics are by both Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, with vocals by Abigail Barlow and orchestrations and vocals by Emily Bear. Mixed by Scott Smith, the full album is produced by Emily Bear, with Joris Hoogsteder co-producing "If I Were A Man" with Bear.

With bonafide fan favorite tracks like "Burn For You" and "Alone Together", Barlow & Bear's original social-media-created song series skyrocketed the duo to viral fame and national media attention, having been recently featured in Variety, People, Entertainment Weekly, The Boston Globe and on the BBC, NPR's All Things Considered and The Kelly Clarkson Show, to name a few.

The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical concept album is poised to delight fans and new listeners alike with its sweeping orchestrations, clever lyrics, power ballads, and pop topline. The result is a uniquely contemporary score with classical, pop and Broadway influences.