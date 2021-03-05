Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Barbra Streisand Invites Lady Gaga to Her Malibu Barn Mansion in 'Barbra Throws a Dinner Party'

Lady Gaga is voiced by Broadway actress Natalie Joy Johnson!

Mar. 5, 2021  

In a follow up to his holiday parody video "'Twas the Night Before Christmas at Barbra's," BroadwayWorld's own Broken Records and Next Year, Some Year series host Daniel Nolen has created a new video that follows legendary singer and actress Barbra Streisand as she attempts to throw a dinner party for a few celebrity friends.

With the help of her longtime assistant Renata, who has been digitized and uploaded into a Siri-like program called "Renata 2," Barbra attends to a few last minute tasks before the arrival of her guests, all of whom have been summoned by Streisand to discuss the possibility of collaborating on her Gypsy film.

The first guest to arrive is none other than heiress to the Star is Born throne, Lady Gaga, voiced by Broadway actress Natalie Joy Johnson (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).

