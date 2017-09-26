VIDEO: Audra McDonald Explains Why Parents Discouraged Her from Playing a Slave

During a recent appearance on BuzzFeed News, multi-Tony Award winner Audra McDonald revealed that her parents advised her not to play a slave early in her career. Explains the actress, "When I was younger I wanted to audition for SHOWBOAT once, and my mom and dad said, 'No, you don't need to be playing a slave. There are other things that you can do...right now we don't think that is necessary for you," She continued, "In that instance I was taught that I don't have to stereotype myself." Watch the clip below!

McDonald is the winner of a record six Tony Awards, making her the most decorated actor in Broadway history. She was named one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people of 2015 and received a 2015 National Medal of Arts.



In addition to her Tony-winning performances in "Carousel," "Master Class," "Ragtime," "A Raisin in the Sun," "The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess," and "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill," she appeared on Broadway in "The Secret Garden," "Marie Christine" (Tony nomination), "Henry IV," "110 in the Shade" (Tony nomination) and "Shuffle Along, or, the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All that Followed."



McDonald's television credits include "The Sound of Music Live!" and "Private Practice." Her recent film credits include "Ricki and the Flash" and Disney's 2017 live action remake of "Beauty and the Beast."

