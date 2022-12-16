Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Ariana DeBose Honors Gladys Knight at the Kennedy Center Honors

The ceremony will air Wednesday, Dec. 28 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS.

Dec. 16, 2022  

CBS has released a preview of Ariana DeBose performing "I Heard It Through the Grapevine" during a tribute to Gladys Knight at the Kennedy Center Honors.

Following are Honoree, presenter, performer and production credits for THE 45TH ANNUAL KENNEDY CENTER HONORS, an entertainment special to be broadcast Wednesday, Dec. 28 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.

The other honorees this year were George Clooney, Amy Grant, Tania León, and U2 (Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr.). Check out photos from inside the event here.

Earlier this year, DeBose made history as the first openly queer woman of color to win an Academy Award for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg's new film adaption of West Side Story.

In addition to the Oscar, DeBose recently won a BAFTA Award, Critics Choice Award, SAG Award, Golden Globe Award for her performance in West Side Story. She has previously been seen as Alyssa Green in Ryan Murphy's film adaption of The Prom on Netfilx and in Apple's musical series Schmigadoon! DeBose received a Tony Award nomination in 2018 for her performance in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

DeBose was also seen on Broadway in Hamilton, Pippin, A Bronx Musical, Motown, and Bring It On. DeBose's other television credits include So You Think You Can Dance, Blue Bloods, and The Breaks. Most recently she hosted the 2022 Tony Awards.

Watch a preview of the performance here:

