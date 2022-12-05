Photos: Inside the 45th Kennedy Center Honors

The 45th Kennedy Center Honorees George Clooney, Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, Tania León, and U2 (Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr.) are celebrated in Washington, D.C., at the Honors Gala on December 4, 2022 in the Kennedy Center Opera House.

A red carpet was held in advance of the Gala and included today's leading performers from New York, Hollywood, and the arts capitals of the world.

Atendees also included Ariana DeBose, Brandi Carlile, Katie Couric, Richard Kind, Sacha Baron Cohem, Sheryl Crow, and more. Check out photos from the red carpet below!

THE 45TH ANNUAL KENNEDY CENTER HONORS will be broadcasted Wednesday, December 28 (8:00 - 10:00 P.M., EST/PST) on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+.