Photos: Inside the 45th Kennedy Center Honors
THE 45TH ANNUAL KENNEDY CENTER HONORS will be broadcasted Wednesday, December 28 (8:00 – 10:00 P.M., EST/PST) on CBS.
The 45th Kennedy Center Honorees George Clooney, Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, Tania León, and U2 (Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr.) are celebrated in Washington, D.C., at the Honors Gala on December 4, 2022 in the Kennedy Center Opera House.
A red carpet was held in advance of the Gala and included today's leading performers from New York, Hollywood, and the arts capitals of the world.
Atendees also included Ariana DeBose, Brandi Carlile, Katie Couric, Richard Kind, Sacha Baron Cohem, Sheryl Crow, and more. Check out photos from the red carpet below!
THE 45TH ANNUAL KENNEDY CENTER HONORS will be broadcasted Wednesday, December 28 (8:00 - 10:00 P.M., EST/PST) on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+.
Alicia Hall Moran and Jason Moran
Anna Deveares Smith
Bebe and Cece Winans
Big Bird
Catherine Shepherd and Brandi Carlile
Cloe Flower
Hozier
Jamala
Josh Brubaker and Anna Sit
Kaitlin Collins
Kalen Allen and Toree Weaver
Karine Jen Pierre
Amy Grant and Vince Gill
George Clooney and Amal Clooney
Bono & the Edge
Margaret Brennan
Matt Damon and Lucia Damon
Peter Ellefson and Deborah Frutter
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher
Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Chasten Buttigieg
Honorees U2 members (Larry Mullen Jr., Adam Clayton, The Edge, and Bono), George Clooney, Tania León, Amy Grant, and Gladys Knight.
Honorees U2 members (Larry Mullen Jr., Adam Clayton, The Edge, and Bono), George Clooney, Tania León, Amy Grant, and Gladys Knight.
Amanda Shires, Diane Reeves, Natalie Hemby, Sheryl Crow, Hozier, Brandi Carlile, Jamala, Mickey Guyton, BeBe Winans, Michael W. Smith, Ariana DeBose, and Maren Morris. Photo: Gail Schulman/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Chita Rivera, Herbie Hancock, Garth Brooks, LL Cool J, Big Bird, Michael Tilson Thomas, and Carmen de Lavallade.
Amanda Shires, Diane Reeves, Natalie Hemby, Sheryl Crow, Hozier, Brandi Carlile, Jamala, Mickey Guyton, BeBe Winans, Michael W. Smith, Ariana DeBose, and Maren Morris.
The Howard University Gospel Choir