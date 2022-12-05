Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside the 45th Kennedy Center Honors

THE 45TH ANNUAL KENNEDY CENTER HONORS will be broadcasted Wednesday, December 28 (8:00 – 10:00 P.M., EST/PST) on CBS.

Dec. 05, 2022  

The 45th Kennedy Center Honorees George Clooney, Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, Tania León, and U2 (Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr.) are celebrated in Washington, D.C., at the Honors Gala on December 4, 2022 in the Kennedy Center Opera House.

A red carpet was held in advance of the Gala and included today's leading performers from New York, Hollywood, and the arts capitals of the world.

Atendees also included Ariana DeBose, Brandi Carlile, Katie Couric, Richard Kind, Sacha Baron Cohem, Sheryl Crow, and more. Check out photos from the red carpet below!

THE 45TH ANNUAL KENNEDY CENTER HONORS will be broadcasted Wednesday, December 28 (8:00 - 10:00 P.M., EST/PST) on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+.

Photos: Inside the 45th Kennedy Center Honors
Alicia Hall Moran and Jason Moran

Photos: Inside the 45th Kennedy Center Honors
Anna Deveares Smith

Photos: Inside the 45th Kennedy Center Honors
Ariana DeBose

Photos: Inside the 45th Kennedy Center Honors
Bebe and Cece Winans

Photos: Inside the 45th Kennedy Center Honors
Big Bird

Photos: Inside the 45th Kennedy Center Honors
Catherine Shepherd and Brandi Carlile

Photos: Inside the 45th Kennedy Center Honors
Cloe Flower

Photos: Inside the 45th Kennedy Center Honors
Eddie Vedder

Photos: Inside the 45th Kennedy Center Honors
Herbie Hancock

Photos: Inside the 45th Kennedy Center Honors
Hozier

Photos: Inside the 45th Kennedy Center Honors
Jamala

Photos: Inside the 45th Kennedy Center Honors
Josh Brubaker and Anna Sit

Photos: Inside the 45th Kennedy Center Honors
Kaitlin Collins

Photos: Inside the 45th Kennedy Center Honors
Kalen Allen and Toree Weaver

Photos: Inside the 45th Kennedy Center Honors
Karine Jen Pierre

Photos: Inside the 45th Kennedy Center Honors
Katie Couric

Photos: Inside the 45th Kennedy Center Honors
Amy Grant and Vince Gill

Photos: Inside the 45th Kennedy Center Honors
George Clooney and Amal Clooney

Photos: Inside the 45th Kennedy Center Honors
Gladys Knight

Photos: Inside the 45th Kennedy Center Honors
Tania Leon

Photos: Inside the 45th Kennedy Center Honors
Bono & the Edge

Photos: Inside the 45th Kennedy Center Honors
Loni Love

Photos: Inside the 45th Kennedy Center Honors
Margaret Brennan

Photos: Inside the 45th Kennedy Center Honors
Matt Damon and Lucia Damon

Photos: Inside the 45th Kennedy Center Honors
Peter Ellefson and Deborah Frutter

Photos: Inside the 45th Kennedy Center Honors
Richard Kind

Photos: Inside the 45th Kennedy Center Honors
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher

Photos: Inside the 45th Kennedy Center Honors
Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Chasten Buttigieg

Photos: Inside the 45th Kennedy Center Honors
Sheryl Crow

Photos: Inside the 45th Kennedy Center Honors
Honorees U2 members (Larry Mullen Jr., Adam Clayton, The Edge, and Bono), George Clooney, Tania León, Amy Grant, and Gladys Knight.

Photos: Inside the 45th Kennedy Center Honors
Honorees U2 members (Larry Mullen Jr., Adam Clayton, The Edge, and Bono), George Clooney, Tania León, Amy Grant, and Gladys Knight.

Photos: Inside the 45th Kennedy Center Honors

Photos: Inside the 45th Kennedy Center Honors

Photos: Inside the 45th Kennedy Center Honors
Amanda Shires, Diane Reeves, Natalie Hemby, Sheryl Crow, Hozier, Brandi Carlile, Jamala, Mickey Guyton, BeBe Winans, Michael W. Smith, Ariana DeBose, and Maren Morris. Photo: Gail Schulman/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Photos: Inside the 45th Kennedy Center Honors
Chita Rivera, Herbie Hancock, Garth Brooks, LL Cool J, Big Bird, Michael Tilson Thomas, and Carmen de Lavallade.

Photos: Inside the 45th Kennedy Center Honors
Amanda Shires, Diane Reeves, Natalie Hemby, Sheryl Crow, Hozier, Brandi Carlile, Jamala, Mickey Guyton, BeBe Winans, Michael W. Smith, Ariana DeBose, and Maren Morris.

Photos: Inside the 45th Kennedy Center Honors
The Howard University Gospel Choir

TodayTix Black Friday

Related Stories
THEATER CAMP Starring Ben Platt & Noah Galvin to Premiere at Sundance Photo
THEATER CAMP Starring Ben Platt & Noah Galvin to Premiere at Sundance
THEATER CAMP, produced by Will Ferrell, was directed by Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman, and also written and produced by Ben Platt and Noah Galvin, and stars Molly Gordon, Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Jimmy Tatro, Patti Harrison, Ayo Edebiri and Amy Sedaris. Theater Camp is based on a short film that Platt, Galvin, Lieberman, and Gordon made in 2020.
Photos: Eddie Izzard Meets the Press for GREAT EXPECTATIONS Photo
Photos: Eddie Izzard Meets the Press for GREAT EXPECTATIONS
See photos of Eddie Izzard meeting the press for her run of Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations at The Greenwich House Theater.
VIDEO: Ariana DeBose Performs at the National Christmas Tree Lighting Photo
VIDEO: Ariana DeBose Performs at the National Christmas Tree Lighting
CBS has shared a preview of Ariana DeBose singing 'What Child Is This?' at the National Tree Lighting. Hosted by LL Cool J, the special will also feature Gloria Estefan, Andy Grammer, Joss Stone, Shania Twain, “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band and more singing holiday classics. Watch the new video preview now!
Full Cast Announced for GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Starring Sean Hayes Photo
Full Cast Announced for GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Starring Sean Hayes
Good Night, Oscar starring Sean Hayes, announced that Marchánt Davis (Ain’t No Mo’), Alex Wyse (Waitress), Sam Bell-Gurwitz (Good Night, Oscar in Chicago), Postell Pringle (A Free Man of Color), and Max Roll (Mrs. Warren’s Profession) will be joining the company on Broadway.

From This Author - Michael Major


Joshua Henry to Release New Single 'Can't Nobody Tell Us Nothin'' Next WeekJoshua Henry to Release New Single 'Can't Nobody Tell Us Nothin'' Next Week
December 7, 2022

The track will be released days before Henry appears as Gaston in ABC's Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration, which will air on Thursday, December 15. Henry teased the single with a new video taken backstage at Into the Woods at the St. James Theatre. Listen to a sneak peek at the song now!
Jay-Z Joins Bid For Caesars Palace Times Square CasinoJay-Z Joins Bid For Caesars Palace Times Square Casino
December 7, 2022

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation has joined SL Green and Caesars Entertainment in the proposal to build a casino in Times Square. The potential casino would be called Caesars Palace Times Square and would be located at 1515 Broadway, in the same building complex as the Minskoff Theatre, where The Lion King is currently running on Broadway.
Alan Cumming to Host THE TRAITORS Competition Series on PeacockAlan Cumming to Host THE TRAITORS Competition Series on Peacock
December 7, 2022

Set in a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands and based on the wildly popular Dutch series of the same name, 5-time Emmy-nominated Alan Cumming plays host to twenty larger-than-life personalities, including Brandi Glanville, Kyle Cooke, Ryan Lochte, Kate Chastain, Reza Farahan, Rachel Reilly, Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, and more.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Sit Down with David Letterman on MY NEXT GUEST ISVolodymyr Zelenskyy to Sit Down with David Letterman on MY NEXT GUEST IS
December 7, 2022

David Letterman will be joined by Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the next episode of My Next Guest Is. In the episode, David Letterman travels to Kyiv, Ukraine, for an in-depth conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in front of a small live audience. Watch a video clip from the upcoming episode now!
Silo Music Names Lauren Harman as President of Film/TV LicensingSilo Music Names Lauren Harman as President of Film/TV Licensing
December 7, 2022

Jack Ormandy, Co-Founder of Silo Music has announced the appointment of Lauren Harman to the position of President, Film/TV Licensing for the company. As a music industry vet of over 17 years, Harman will bring her sync expertise and the amalgamation of her many relationships in the music, film and advertising communities to Silo.
share