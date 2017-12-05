VIDEO: Anthony Rapp 'Very Gratified' By Response to Spacey Revelations

Dec. 5, 2017  

Broadway's Anthony Rapp has been in the news of late following his revelation to BuzzFeed in October that actor Kevin Spacey made sexual advances on him back in 1986 when he was only 14. Since then, over a dozen additional accusers have come forward, resulting in Spacey's being edited out of Ridley Scott's ALL THE MONEY and fired from his starring role in Netflix's HOUSE OF CARDS.

Speaking to ET at Monday's One Night With the Stars charity concert for women and children battling cancer, the RENT star shares that he is "gratified" by the responses he has received in recent weeks. Watch the video below!

"I've been very surprised by it all," shares Rapp. "I've been very gratified by the response I've gotten from so many people. I think all of this is an important step to dismantle the machinery that allowed this sort of thing to continue." Yesterday, the actor also tweeted: "It was important to me that the ripple effects of everything that's gone on don't negatively affect too many people. So, I'm really happy that the people that work on House of Cards are continuing to get to do that work."

Rapp starred in the 1996 Broadway musical RENT in the role of Mark Cohen. His other Broadway credits include SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION, YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN, and most recently, IF/THEN.

