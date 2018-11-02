VIDEO: Anthony Ramos Talks A STAR IS BORN, MONSTERS AND MEN, and More on LAST CALL WITH CARSON DALY

Nov. 2, 2018  

Anthony Ramos was a guest on last night's episode of "Last Call with Carson Daly." During the interview, Ramos talked "A Star Is Born," "Monsters and Men," and much more.

Watch the interview below!

Anthony Ramos made his Broadway debut originating the role of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in "Hamilton"

His film and television credits include "Younger" (TV Land), Kilo in the feature film White Girl (Killer Films). He also played Jusin in This American Life's "21 Chump Street" at BAM.

Ramos is co-starring in police brutality drama "Monsters and Men." He can be seen next in Legendary's "Godzilla: King of Monsters." He also stars in the Netflix series "She's Gotta Have It."

VIDEO: Anthony Ramos Talks A STAR IS BORN, MONSTERS AND MEN, and More on LAST CALL WITH CARSON DALY
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles



More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Barbra Streisand Picks Up James Corden in Promo for New Edition of Carpool Karaoke!
  • VIDEO: Ben Platt Shares A Clip of His Take On 'Shallow' From A STAR IS BORN!
  • VIDEO: Barbra Streisand Opens Up to GOOD MORNING AMERICA About Her New Album
  • VIDEO: Barbra Streisand Belts it Out With James Corden on CARPOOL KARAOKE
  • VIDEO: Darren Criss Stars in Rufus Wainwright's Music Video for 'Sword Of Damocles'
  • VIDEO: Get a First Look at TUTS' THE WIZ!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE