VIDEO: Anthony Ramos Talks A STAR IS BORN, MONSTERS AND MEN, and More on LAST CALL WITH CARSON DALY

Anthony Ramos was a guest on last night's episode of "Last Call with Carson Daly." During the interview, Ramos talked "A Star Is Born," "Monsters and Men," and much more.

Watch the interview below!

Anthony Ramos made his Broadway debut originating the role of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in "Hamilton"

His film and television credits include "Younger" (TV Land), Kilo in the feature film White Girl (Killer Films). He also played Jusin in This American Life's "21 Chump Street" at BAM.

Ramos is co-starring in police brutality drama "Monsters and Men." He can be seen next in Legendary's "Godzilla: King of Monsters." He also stars in the Netflix series "She's Gotta Have It."

