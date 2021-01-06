VIDEO: Angélique Kidjo Sings 'How Can I Tell You?' by Ahrens and Flaherty

You can now listen to Angélique Kidjo perform the song "How Can I Tell You?" featuring lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and music by Stephen Flaherty. The song was written for the documentary "Nasrin".

"Nasrin Sotoudeh never stood down from a tough battle as a human rights attorney in Iran. Fans of filmmaker Jafar Panahi will remember her appearance in his subversive film Taxi. Now she's serving a prison sentence of 38 years for representing women who protested the country's mandatory hijab law. This immersive portrait weaves extensive filming with Sotoudeh along with interviews with Panahi, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi, and journalist Ann Curry. Even while she's behind bars, Nasrin won't let her voice be silenced."

Check out the video below:



Executive Producers: Jay Alix & Una Jackman, Marcia S. Ross, Bill Shipsey.

Directed and Produced by Jeff Kaufman.