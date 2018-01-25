VIDEO: Andy Mientus, Bonnie Milligan & More Sing Underappreciated Musicals at IF IT ONLY EVEN RUNS A MINUTE

If It Only Even Runs A Minute is the Bistro Award-winning concert series celebrating rare songs, behind-the-scenes tales, and inspiring photos from underappreciated musicals. Created and hosted by Feinstein's/54 Below Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper and Book of Mormon's Kevin Michael Murphy, with musical direction by Jeremy Robin Lyons, each concert includes performances and stories from original cast members and writers of selected featured shows, as well as new interpretations.

The 17th edition of the concert featured performances from Buck White, Cleavage, Dark Rosaleen, The Glorious Ones, Gone Missing, Hallelujah, Hazel Flagg, Baby!, Rex, Taboo, The Thing Of It Is, and more to be announced.

This edition featured: Sarah Uriarte Berry (Taboo, Light in the Piazza, Next to Normal), Alex Brightman (Tony nominee for School of Rock, Assassins), Penny Fuller (Tony nominee for Applause and The Dinner Party), Devin Ilaw (Miss Saigon, Les Miserables), Taylor Iman Jones (Groundhog Day), Marc Kudisch (Tony nominee for 9 to 5, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and Thoroughly Modern Millie), Kevin Michael Murphy (The Book of Mormon) Andy Mientus (Spring Awakening, Smash), Bonnie Milligan (Kinky Boots, God Bless You Mr. Rosewater), Jay Rogers (Once Upon a Mattress, When Pigs Fly), Jason Veasey (The Lion King).

Check out highlights below!

