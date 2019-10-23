VIDEO: Andy Grotelueschen Gets Help from TOOTSIE Castmates to Record a Very Special Solo Album

Andy Grotelueschen is no stranger to profanity, as he gets to perform the now iconic "Jeff Sums It Up" in Broadway's Tootsie every night at the Marquis Theatre. Now he's taking his character's trademark irreverence to the next level... by recording a solo album?

Watch below as the whole Tootsie cast takes part in a hilarious film made by Andy's co-star, John Behlmann, and find out what Broadway's most treasured songs might sound like with a Grotelueschen twist.

Andy Grotelueschen has appeared Off-Broadway and around the world in Fiasco's Into the Woods (Menier Chocolate Factory (London), Roundabout Theatre Company, McCarter Theatre Center, Old Globe; Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Revival and nomination for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical), Twelfth Night (CSC), The Two Gentlemen of Verona (Theatre for a New Audience, St. Clair Bayfield Award), Cymbeline (Theatre for a New Audience/Barrow Street Theatre), Measure for Measure (The New Victory Theater, Long Wharf Theatre) and The Imaginary Invalid (Old Globe). He also appeared on Broadway in Cyrano de Bergerac.

Behlmann's other Broadway credits include: Significant Other, Journey's End (Tony for Best Revival). Off-Broadway: 1776 (Encores), Pretty Filthy (Civilians), Important Hats of the 20th Century (MTC), The 39 Steps (New World Stages), Significant Other (Roundabout), Eager to Lose (Ars Nova), Wild Animals... (MCC), This Is Not J.A.W.S. (Dixon Place).





