VIDEO: Andrew Rannells on Working With Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman on THE PROM on THE LATE LATE SHOW

Last night, Andrew Rannells was a guest on The Late Late Show, with his costar in The Prom, James Corden.

In the interview, Rannells shares that he had a tricky relationship with Christmas as a child, and he discusses the Elf on the Shelf, which is named Garbage in Andrew's family.

The Prom" co-stars recall keeping it blue on set with Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman. After Andrew tells James about his first meeting with director Ryan Murphy long ago, Andrew proves he is now officially a Late Late Show superfan.

Andrew Rannells received Tony, Drama Desk and Drama League nominations for his work as Elder Price in The Book of Mormon. He was also seen on Broadway as Larry in The Boys In The Band, Whizzer in Falsettos, Bob Gaudio in Jersey Boys, Link Larkin in Hairspray, Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and King George III in Hamilton.

Most recently he starred in the Netflix film adaptation of The Prom.

Rannells has also been a part of the development of new projects including William Finn and James Lapine's Little Miss Sunshine and Douglas Carter-Beane's Lysistrata Jones.

In addition to voice work early in his career, he also starred on the HBO hit series Girls, NBC's The New Normal, and had recurring roles on How I Met Your Mother, The Knick, and Another Period. On film, he was seen in The Intern, Bachelorette, and more.