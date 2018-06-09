VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Reflects on His Long Career on CBS This Morning

Andrew Lloyd Webber, the iconic composer, made an appearance on CBS This Morning to talk about his long career and what drives him to keep creating music.

"I sort of seem to have got more energy at the moment than I think I can ever remember," Lloyd Webber said, just after his 70th birthday. "And I'm desperately wanting to find a new show to write."

In a way his career still feels surreal to him.

"When I think of the little school concert on a Friday afternoon in the rain, with bored parents thinking, 'We want to get home. Let's get out of here before the rush hour.' And then thinking to where I am now, I can't believe it," he said.

Watch the full interview below!

Considered to be the most successful composer of musicals in history, Andrew Lloyd Webber has won seven Tony Awards, three Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, the Kennedy Center Honor and many others. His musicals include "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," "Jesus Christ Superstar," "Evita," "Cats," "The Phantom of the Opera," "Sunset Boulevard" and "School of Rock." This year his shows will be seen in over 200 cities around the world. Lloyd Webber owns seven West End theatres including the world famous London Palladium and the Theatre Royal Druly Lane.

Andrew is passionate about the importance of music in education and the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation has become one of Britain's leading charities supporting the arts and music. In 2016 the Foundation funded a major new national initiative which endowed the American Theater Wing with a $1.3 million, three-year grant to support theatre education opportunities for underserved young people and public schools across the U.S.

