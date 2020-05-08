VIDEO: Andrew Garfield Shares Advice for Child Mind Institute's #WeThriveInside Campaign

The Child Mind Institute today launched #WeThriveInside, a timely and empowering response to the unprecedented challenges facing American children and families during the COVID-19 pandemic. Beginning in May, National Mental Health Awareness Month, the Child Mind Institute will debut homemade videos daily featuring notable individuals sharing stories of staying mentally well, and urging families to connect with the Child Mind Institute's comprehensive COVID-related resources.

#WeThriveInside will feature a wide range of voices sharing their personal experiences during the pandemic and offering words of inspiration and solidarity. Participants include: Child Mind Institute board member Emma Stone, Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie, Andrew Garfield, Octavia Spencer, Misty Copeland, Kevin Love, Jameela Jamil, Lena Dunham, Mark Ronson, Jim Gaffigan, Zoey Deutch, Keith Powers, Julia Michaels, Moby, Missy Franklin, Nicole Scherzinger, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lindsey Stirling, Emma Chamberlain and more.

"In these uncertain and uniquely stressful times, it is critical for families - and especially children - to know that they are not alone," said Dr. Harold S. Koplewicz, president of the Child Mind Institute. "#WeThriveInside not only offers support and encouragement, it points parents to critical, evidence-based resources that can help millions of families better navigate unprecedented challenges. Most of us are struggling, but we can help each other discover new ways not just to persevere, but to thrive and grow from this experience."

In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, children and families are struggling to cope with isolation, anxiety and fear. The crisis effects everyone, but the impact is greatest on youth with mental health disorders. The Child Mind Institute is an essential source of information, insight, and clinical care via telehealth services to help families navigate these challenging times. Every day, families can access an updated and expanding suite of resources and tools, including:

· Tips and articles, refreshed daily, on a range of relevant and timely topics, including how to talk to kids about the pandemic, helping to alleviate anxiety during these uncertain times, and managing the challenges of homeschooling and quarantining.

· Daily Facebook Live chats with child mental health professionals on topics of concern to families.

· A full range of telehealth services, including cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), comprehensive neuropsychological evaluations, parenting training, and group treatment sessions.

Additional #WeThriveInside campaign participants include: Clark Gregg, Perrie Edwards, Barbara Corcoran, Manu Rios, Rick Springfield, Monica Seles, Storm Reid, Ginger Zee, Dr. Ruth Westheimer, Marcus Scribner, Adam Grabowski, Alysia Reiner, Nessa Barrett and more names to come throughout the month.

The campaign encourages the public to get involved by liking and sharing all the videos that inspire them and taking advantage of the evidence-based resources that have been developed by the Child Mind Institute's team of expert clinicians, available in English and Spanish. Donations are also welcome at childmind.org/donate. Thanks to a generous donor the organization is also matching online gifts up to $150,000 for the COVID-19 relief fund.

The videos will appear on the Child Mind Institute's social media channels (Twitter: @ChildMindInst; Instagram: @childmindinstitute; Facebook: facebook.com/ChildMindInstitute) and childmind.org/WeThriveInside.





