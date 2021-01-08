VIDEO: Alex Boniello Releases New EP 'Hi'; Watch the Music Video For 'I'm So Tired' Featuring Gabrielle Carrubba

Alex Boniello, who recently appeared on Broadway as Connor Murphy in Dear Evan Hansen, has released his new EP today! Titled "Hi," the EP is now available on iTunes, Amazon Music, and all streaming platforms. The album can also be found at https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/alexboniello/hi

"The songs were all written during my last months at Dear Evan Hansen, and they reflect on my experience with my personal mental health journey while being in this business," Boniello said. "They were recorded right before COVID changed our world, so it's taken some time to finish and release them in the wake of our new reality, but a new year and a fresh beginning felt like a good time.

In addition to the EP, a music video for one of Boniello's songs, "I'm So Tired," has been released. The video, directed by his former Dear Evan Hansen co-star Gabrielle Carrubba, can be seen here:

Alex Boniello is an actor, musician, writer, and Tony Award-winning producer from New York City. Most recently, he starred as Connor Murphy in the Broadway production of Dear Evan Hansen, and has also appeared on Broadway as the voice of Moritz in Deaf West's revival of Spring Awakening. Additionally, he is represented on Broadway in Hadestown for which he received a Tony Award as a co-producer. During the COVID-19 Pandemic, he created "Broadway JackBox" alongside his Dear Evan Hansen co-star, Andrew Barth Feldman. Broadway JackBox has raised over $100,000 for the Actor's Fund since its creation. He can be seen in numerous television shows and films, has appeared in countless theatre productions across New York City and North America, and his original work as a songwriter and singer is available wherever music is sold.