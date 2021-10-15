VIDEO: Alan Menken Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Broadway is back and BroadwayWorld is bringing you all of the interviews you crave with your favorite Broadway stars! Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews weekly.

Below, watch as he chats with musical legend Alan Menken who will soon appear at the Ridgefield Playhouse with A Whole New World of Alan Menken on November 6, 2021.

In his multimedia show, Menken leads audiences on a journey through more than thirty years of hit songs, movies, and musicals - The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Beauty & the Beast, Enchanted, Tangled and more! In his first one-man show, the legendary storyteller sings some of his best-loved tunes while accompanying himself on the piano, and through video and a multimedia experience, shares the secrets of his journey from "Sesame Street" to premiering three simultaneous shows on Broadway.

"I'm excited to finally do this in my own backyard! I'm on the board [at the Ridgefield Playhouse] and it will be fun to do a concert locally," said Menken. "It's something I've been looking forward to."

What can fans expect from the show? "The show has evolved over time. I want to hit highlights [from my career] and I want to tell a story. The show runs chronologically, but it really is also a story of the drama behind my career."

Watch the full interview below!