VIDEO: Aitza Terán Will Star in WAITRESS in Mexico

Mexican musical theatre star Aitza Terán will star as Jenna in the upcoming production of Waitress which begins performances at Teatro San Rafael on February 13, 2025.

The company also includes Denisha as Becky, Moni Campos as Dawn, Bince Miranda as Dr. Pomatter, Gerardo Gonzàlez as Joe, Jonathan Portillo as Ogie, Mariano Palacios as Eric, and Agustín Ocegueda as Cal.

The ensemble includes Mauricio Salas, Francesca Yarull, Caro Heredia, Humberto Mont, Caro Vélez, Dennis Arana, Ana Teresa Martínez, Daniel Mendoza, Sofi Rodche, and Esván Lemus.

The role of Lulu will be alternated by Olivia Aray, Michelle De La Cerda, Marifer Matute, and Fátima Tejeda.

Featuring music and lyrics by Grammy® winner Sara Bareilles (Love Song, Brave), Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage, Waitress features a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson.

Aitza Terán has become a celebrated figure in musical theatre. Her powerful performances and exceptional talent have captivated audiences, earning her critical acclaim and prestigious accolades, including the 2018 Best Lead Actress in a Musical award from the Association of Critics and Theatre Journalists for her portrayal of Cathy in The Last Five Years.

Her portrayal of Cathy in The Last Five Years also marked a milestone, as the first Spanish-language cast recording of the musical was released.

Her performance as Nala in The Lion King (2016–2017) and Éponine in Les Misérables (2017–2018) cemented her reputation as a leading lady of Mexican musical theatre.