VIDEO: Adam Pascal Sings One Song Glory at SOMETHING ROTTEN! For BC/EFA

According to a Facebook post by Daniel Beeman Adam Pascal belted out Rent favorite One Song Glory after a performance of Something Rotten! at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles in support of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Pascal starred as Roger in the original Broadway cast of Rent, as well as in the film version.

Watch the video below!

Adam Pascal, currently playing Shakespeare in Something Rotten! on tour, starred as the original Roger Davis in the Off-Broadway, Broadway and London Productions of Rent. Was the original Radames in Broadway's Aida. Starred as the final Emcee in the Roundabout's Broadway production of Cabaret. Played Huey Calhoun in Broadway's Memphis and Billy Flynn in Broadway's long running hit Chicago. Most recently played Chad in Broadway's Disaster!. Adam can be heard on numerous cast album and movie soundtracks including Rent, School of Rock and Chess Live at The Royal Albert Hall, along with Josh Groban and Idina Menzel. He has 3 solo CDs, "Model Prisoner," "Civilian" and "Blinding Light." He is the co-owner, along with his wife Cybele, of the Gluten and Allergen free packaged foods company Cybele's Free To Eat which can be found in thousands of supermarkets across the country.

