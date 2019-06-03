VIDEO: Adam Driver Talks BURN THIS and His Arts in the Armed Forces Program

Click Here for More Articles on Burn This

Adam Driver was a guest on Monday morning's episode of "Good Morning America" to talk about starring on Broadway in Burn This. Driver talks to GMA host Lara Spencer about his Tony-nominated performance in the play, and he also talks about his Arts in the Armed Forces program, which aims to bring American theatre to active duty service members.

Watch the interview below!

The first revival of Pulitzer Prize Winner Lanford Wilson's Burn This stars Academy Award Nominee and three-time Emmy Award Nominee Adam Driver (Pale), Golden Globe Award Winner and Emmy Award Nominee Keri Russell (Anna), Tony Award Nominee David Furr (Burton) and Tony Award Nominee Brandon Uranowitz (Larry).

When a mysterious death brings together two unlikely strangers, their explosive connection sparks a chemistry too fiery to ignore. Burn This is a smoldering story of love and raw attraction by one of the most vital playwrights of the modern era.

Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer, Burn This opened on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Broadway's Hudson Theatre.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You