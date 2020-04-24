VIDEO: Adam Chandler-Berat and Jenni Barber Star In SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Huntington Theatre Co.

Huntington Theatre Company has shared throwback video of its 2016 production of SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE directed by Peter DuBois, starring Adam Chanler-Berat and Jenni Barber.

The Huntington Theatre Company is Boston's leading professional theatre and one of the region's premier cultural assets since its founding in 1982. Recipient of the 2013 Regional Theatre Tony Award, the Huntington brings together superb local and national talent and produces a mix of groundbreaking new works and classics made current to create award-winning productions.

For more information, visit huntingtontheatre.org.





