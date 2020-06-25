VIDEO: Aaron Tveit Sings Sondheim's 'Broadway Baby' with the Pasadena Pops

Broadway baby Aaron Tveit (Next to Normal, Grease: Live) gives a one-of-a-kind spin on one of Sondheim's greatest hits, from this Pasadena POPS performance from 2014!

Aaron Tveit is currently starring in Moulin Rouge! the Musical on Broadway. Tveit's other Broadway credits include: Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal, Wicked, Hair­spray. Other stage credits include: Assassins (West End), Rent (Hollywood Bowl). TV: "Graceland" (USA), "BrainDead" (CBS), "Grease Live!" (FOX), "The Code," "The Good Fight," "Gossip Girl." Film: Enjolras in the Oscar-winning Les Mi­sérables, Out of Blue (TIFF), Created Equal, Undrafted, Better Off Single, Big Sky, Howl, and others.

He has performed at Webster Hall, Irving Plaza, LCT American Songbook. Tours: Paramount N.Y., House of Blues, Boston, San Diego; The Belasco: L.A.; Barns at Wolf Trap: DC; The Vets: RI, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Philly. Recordings: Live Album: "The Radio in My Head."

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You