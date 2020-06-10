VIDEO: AP Entertainment Shares Interview Footage of Idina Menzel & Kristin Chenoweth in Honor of WICKED Anniversary

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

AP Entertainment has shared interview footage of Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth in honor of Wicked opening in San Francisco on June 10, 2003.

Before Dorthy, before the flying house, and before the yellow brick road, there was Elphaba and Galinda.



Born with emerald-green skin, Elphaba is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possesses extraordinary talent. When circumstances force her to room with the bubbly blonde and exceptionally popular, Galinda, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships.



From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, Wicked tells the story of Oz that you've never heard.

