VIDEO: AP Entertainment Shares Interview Footage of Idina Menzel & Kristin Chenoweth in Honor of WICKED Anniversary
AP Entertainment has shared interview footage of Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth in honor of Wicked opening in San Francisco on June 10, 2003.
Check out the video below!
ON THIS DAY - In 2003, smash-hit musical 'Wicked,' starring @IdinaMenzel and Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth), opened in San Francisco, before heading to Broadway and international success. #OnThisDay pic.twitter.com/65pSOVHpJi- AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) June 10, 2020
Before Dorthy, before the flying house, and before the yellow brick road, there was Elphaba and Galinda.
Born with emerald-green skin, Elphaba is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possesses extraordinary talent. When circumstances force her to room with the bubbly blonde and exceptionally popular, Galinda, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships.
From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, Wicked tells the story of Oz that you've never heard.
Donations
Arts Orgs
