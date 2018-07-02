VIDEO: ANASTASIA Madrid Star Jana Gómez Sings 'Journey To the Past'

Click Here for More Articles on ANASTASIA

On October 4th ANASTASIA arrives at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid starring Jana Gómez (Anya), Íñigo Etayo (Dimitry), Carlos Salgado (Gleb), Javier Navares (Vlad), Àngels Jiménez (Empress) and Silvia Luchetti (Countess Lily).

Jana Gómez made a surprise appearance on Telecinco's X Factor, where she performed the Spanish version of Journey to the Past and invited the contestants to the premiere.

Watch the video below!

Inspired by the Twentieth Century Fox Motion Pictures, Anastasia is a romantic, adventure-filled musical that takes audiences from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, all set to a lush score from the Tony Award®-winning team of Terrence McNally (book), Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics). Darko Tresnjak, a Tony Award winner for Best Direction of a Musical for A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, helms the production.

Anastasia features beloved songs from the 1997 film, including Ahrens and Flaherty's Oscar-nominated "Journey to the Past," as well as an entirely new score from the Tony Award-winning team.

For more information on the production visit www.anastasiamusical.es.

