VIDEO: ALL ARTS Announces Season Two of BROADWAY SANDWICH, With Teal Wicks, Rob McClure and More!

ALL ARTS has announced the second season of Broadway Sandwiched. Follow host Garen Scribner as he reveals what some of Broadway's biggest stars do in the short time "sandwiched" between matinee and evening performances. This season takes viewers behind the scenes with Ahmad Simmons (Hadestown), Teal Wicks (The Cher Show), Rob McClure (Beetlejuice), Evan Todd (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Bradley Gibson (The Lion King), Rebecca Eichenberger (My Fair Lady), Jessica Ernest (Chicago), Isabelle McCalla (The Prom), Charity Angél Dawson (Waitress), and Ellyn Marie Marsh (Pretty Woman).

Each 13-minute episode will be released on ALL ARTS digital platforms first and will then be paired up for premiere on the ALL ARTS broadcast channel. Season 1 episodes were viewed nearly 1,000,000 times and drew fans from across the U.S. As one fan expressed after last season's "Hamilton" finale episode, "I hope this continues! My favorite Broadway series I've seen." Another commented on YouTube, "I had a mini binge session with these videos. I love them so much!"

Season 2 Noteworthy Moments:

"Hadestown" actor Ahmad Simmons takes us inside his on-the-job training to learn to play the guitar for his understudy role of Orpheus.

"The Cher Show" star Teal Wicks gives a behind-the-scenes peek at Bob Mackie's Tony Award-winning costumes from the show.

"The Prom" star Isabelle McCalla takes us inside her home for a homemade meal and candid conversation about the life-changing effect her show has had on fans.

"Beetlejuice" star Rob McClure shares an intimate family moment with his wife and new baby and gives an up close look at his full pre-show ritual.

"The Lion King" star Bradley Gibson teaches his signature lion moves and reveals why playing Simba is a real full circle moment.

"Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" star Evan Todd shows us how he stays in shape for 8 shows a week and spills secrets from the set.

Broadway veteran Rebecca Eichenberger of "My Fair Lady" shares the lessons she's learned in a career that's spanned nearly 3 decades.

"Waitress" actress Charity Angél Dawson tells her story of going from shy church mouse to Broadway powerhouse and reveals secrets about the food on set.

Jessica Ernest of "Chicago" shows how she stays in shape for those Fosse dance moves by rock climbing between shows.

"Pretty Woman" actress Ellyn Marsh tells of her hilarious and heartwarming path to Broadway and shares how she's helping the next generation of theater stars reach their goals.

Digital Premiere Schedule for Facebook Watch and YouTube:

Broadcast and Streaming Premiere Schedule:

Wednesday, August 21 at 8 p.m. ET - Broadway Sandwich: "The Prom" and "Pretty Woman"

Wednesday, September 4 at 8 p.m. ET - Broadway Sandwich: "The Cher Show" and "Beetlejuice"

Wednesday, September 18 at 8 p.m. ET - Broadway Sandwich: "Waitress" and "Chicago"

Wednesday, October 2 at 8 p.m. ET - Broadway Sandwich: "My Fair Lady" and "The Lion King"

Wednesday, October 16 at 8 p.m. ET - Broadway Sandwich: "Beautiful" and "Hadestown"

Episode Run Times: 30 minutes





