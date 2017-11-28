VIDEO: ALADDIN's Jonathan Freeman Reveals 'Jafar' Secrets & More!

In celebration of Aladdin's 25th anniversary over the weekend, OH MY DISNEY today released a special episode of "Watch A Disney Movie With.. Jafar," in which Jonathan Freeman, THE VOICE actor who played Jafar, reveals that Robin Williams' "Genie" was supposed to be green, that Gilbert Godfried's parrot "Iago" had a much smaller part in the original iteration of the iconic duo, and other SECRETS from the sound booth. The digital series invites fans to rewatch iconic Disney movies with the beloved film stars.

Join the quick-witted Broadway star backstage in New York City, as he unwinds common misconceptions, drastic changes and character edits from the film that changed the landscape of motion picture animation forever.

Freeman discusses what it was like working with legendary directors Ron Clements and John Musker, and reveals there was a change of Genie's skin from green to blue. He also explains that Jafar's sinister laugh was inspired by THE VOICE actor's first-look drawings of the villain's "cruel beauty" and reveals how animators encouraged him to "physicalize" his character in the sound booth using a cane and rag.

ALADDIN THE MUSICAL is currently running at Broadway's New Amsterdam Theater. The stage production is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw, and composed by Tony Award winner Alan Menken. It features lyrics penned by the legendary Howard Ashman and Tony Award winner Tim Rice, with book and additional lyrics by Chad Beguelin. The production earned five Tony nominations, including Genie, James Monroe Iglehart, who won the award for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical.

Related Articles