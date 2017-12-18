VIDEO: A Great Big World and Jessie Mueller Perform Classics in Honor of Heather Headley

Celebrating 20 years since Heather Headley's Broadway debut in Disney's landmark musical The Lion King, the 10th annual Broadway Dreams Supper, supporting the performing arts education not-for-profit Broadway Dreams, treated guests to cocktails, a formal dinner, and tribute performances from some of the today's most celebrated performers at The Plaza (58th Street and Fifth Avenue).

A Great Big world took the stage and performed Elton John's "Written in the Stars" from Disney's AIDA, the show that won Heather the 2000 "Best Actress" Tony Award. Broadway favorite Jessie Mueller then sang a moving rendition of "I Will Always Love You." Check out the performances below!

