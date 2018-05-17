VIDEO: 30 Days of Tony! Day 6- John Leguizamo Shares His Broadway Journey
On day 6, we celebrate writer, actor, and activist John Leguizamo, who is receiving a Special Tony Award this year for his one-man show Latin History for Morons.
LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS marked theatre's most prolific modern Latino playwright, John Leguizamo's sixth one-man venture onto the stage, following success on Broadway with his previous shows Ghetto Klown (Outer Critics Circle Award, Drama Desk Award), Freak (Drama Desk Award), Sexaholix...A Love Story and Off-Broadway with Mambo Mouth (Obie Award) and Spic-O-Rama (Drama Desk Award).
See John take to the Tony Awards stage representing his one-man show Ghetto Klown to tell the hilarious tale of his journey to Broadway!
