VACAYA Holds 'Saturday Night Spotlight' to Help Entertainers In The Wake Of Covid-19

VACAYA, a bold new player in LGBT+ vacations, today announced an online series to support their signature entertainers in these challenging times.



While many in the gig economy are being affected by the impact of Covid-19, live entertainers from Broadway, the cabaret circuit, and the music industry have seen their livelihoods disappear almost overnight. With no end in sight, how do they put food on the table? That is the reality these fantastic artists are facing.



So to help them out, VACAYA is teaming up with some of their favorite artists to bring everyone a little living room levity during this time of social distancing. Starting Saturday, March 28 at 8pm ET, the world is invited to join VACAYA's Saturday Night Spotlight on Facebook! This series of 30-minute Facebook Live concerts will present shows from some of the most incredible entertainers in VACAYA's stable of talent. VACAYA will be paying them a small fee and there will also be a virtual Venmo tip jar where the general public can show appreciation of their talents. At the end of each week's show, VACAYA will tease the next week's performers.



VACAYA will kick off the series with three of their brightest stars:



Saturday, March 28 @ 8pm ET - The incomparable Tori Scott with the delicious Brandon James Gwinn on the keys



Saturday, April 4 @ 8pm ET - The holiest of holies... Sister Helen Holy!



To join one of our Saturday Night Spotlight shows, first LIKE VACAYA's Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/myvacaya/. Then at showtime, log onto VACAYA's Facebook page and click on the Facebook Live event to join the festivities.





