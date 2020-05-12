Urban Stages to Present Online Benefit Presentations of DOGS OF RWANDA and DEATH OF A DRIVER

Urban Stages announced the release of two Off-Broadway productions on YouTube beginning Friday, May 15 at noon. First up will be Dogs of Rwanda, written by Sean Christopher Lewis, directed by Frances Hill and Peter Napolitano, starring Dan Hodge, with music composed and performed by Abou Lion Diarra (Friday, May 15 at noon - Monday, May 18: noon). Next, Death Of A Driver written by Will Snider, directed by Kim T. Sharp, starring Sarah Baskin & Patrick J. Ssenjovu (Friday, May 22 at noon - Monday, May 24). More information is available at urbanstages.org.

Due to the shutdown of theaters and venues across NYC, Urban Stages canceled its Off-Broadway production, citywide events, and annual benefit scheduled for May 18th at Central Park Boathouse, for the current season. These online presentations are a part of Urban Stages' much-needed fundraising efforts to continue operations. Donations can be made online at urbanstages.org/support.

Suggested donations include the price of a regular ticket ($40), a benefit ticket ($425) or any amount, big or small. Funds will go to providing free family-friendly educational programs (these formerly touring Outreach programs are now available online at urbanstages.org), the development of new theater by up-and-coming artists (also now available online), an online summer theater camp (coming soon), and resuming regular (or close to regular) activities as soon as it is deemed safe.

The first online presentation, Dogs of Rwanda, follows a 16-year-old church missionary, David, on assignment in Uganda with the girl of his dreams. The Rwandan genocide erupts. A distressed young boy approaches them for help and they follow him into the woods, alone. 20 years later and half a world away, David still can't escape what happened and publishes a book on the events. When a note arrives reading, "There are untruths here," David finds himself back in those woods with the boy he tried to save in a journey towards redemption and forgiveness.

Dogs of Rwanda was written by Sean Christopher Lewis, directed by Frances Hill and Peter Napolitano, starred Dan Hodge, and had music composed and performed by Abou Lion Diarra. The creative team included Frank J. Oliva (Set Designer), John Salutz (Lighting Designer), Ryan Belock (Video Designer), Kim T. Sharp (Technical Director) & Jeana Hillary Caporelli (Production Stage Manager), Jenna Lowry (Assistant Stage Manager) and Sylvia Haber, Perpetuart (Graphic Designer). It's New York premiere was held at Urban Stages March 9 - March 31, 2018.

Dogs of Rwanda will be available online Friday, May 15 - Monday, May 18, 2020, at youtube.com/user/urbanstages and urbanstages.org.

Will Snider's Death Of A Driver follows Sarah, an American engineer, and Kennedy, an East African taxi driver. They strike up a friendship and embark on a journey to change rural Kenya by building new roads. But when a disputed local election lands Kennedy in jail and threatens the project, Sarah questions the integrity of their alliance and wonders how well she knows the man she thought was her friend. Death of a Driver is a bracing examination of "doing good" abroad, the limits of understanding another person, and what happens when personal and political obligations collide.

Will Snider's Death Of A Driver is written by Will Snider and directed by Kim T. Sharp, featuring performances by Sarah Baskins (TV: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; NY: Wolves) and Patrick Ssenjovu (Theatre: Red Hills; Ga-aad at Uganda National Theater. Film: Sydney Pollock's The Interpreter). The creative team included Frank Oliva (Set Designer), John Salutz (Lighting Designer), Ian Wehrle (Sound Designer), Vincent Scott (Assistant Director), Miriam Hyfler (Stage Manager), Lindsay Kipnis (Assistant Stage Manager), and Abou Lion Diarra (Original Music). Its world premiere was held at Urban Stages March 1 to March 24, 2019.

Death of a Driver will be available online Friday, May 22 at noon - Monday, May 24 at youtube.com/user/urbanstages and urbanstages.org.

Photo Credit: Ben Hider





