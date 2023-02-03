Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Up on the Marquee: PRIMA FACIE

Prima Facie opens on Broadway on Sunday, April 23, 2023.

Feb. 03, 2023  

Jodie Comer ("Killing Eve," Free Guy) will make her highly anticipated Broadway debut in the US premiere of Prima Facie, a new play by Suzie Miller. Directed by Justin Martin (The Jungle) and produced by Empire Street Productions, Prima Facie opens on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at the Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street). Previews begin on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

Prima Facie will play a strictly limited engagement for 10 weeks only. Tickets go on general sale on Wednesday, November 16 at 10:00 AM exclusively at Telecharge.com.

Tessa (Comer) is a thoroughbred. A young, brilliant barrister. She has worked her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game; defending; cross examining and winning, until an unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Jodie Comer will make her highly anticipated Broadway debut in the US premiere of Prima Facie, a new play by Suzie Miller. Prima Facie opens on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at the Golden Theatre. Previews begin on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

Born and raised in Maine, she’s now on her second—and longer—stint as a Manhattanite. She’s worn many hats (writer, bookseller, merch girl, and more), but this ... (read more about this author)


