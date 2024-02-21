Up on the Marquee: PATRIOTS

Michael Stuhlbarg is getting ready to return to Broadway for the first time in almost 20 years to star in Patriots, the Almeida Theatre production of the timely new play by Peter Morgan, creator of “The Crown.”

Patriots is about billionaire Boris Berezovsky, the kingmaker behind Vladimir Putin’s chilling rise to power. Original London cast member Will Keen will recreate his Olivier Award-winning performance as Vladimir Putin. In 1991, after the fall of the Soviet Union, the new Russia belongs to its oligarchs – and no one is more powerful than billionaire Boris Berezovsky (Stuhlbarg).

Below, check out photos of the new marquee at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski