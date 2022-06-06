Up on the Marquee: INTO THE WOODS

Click Here for More Articles on Into the Woods

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the hugely acclaimed and completely sold-out New York City Center Encores! production of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's beloved musical, Into the Woods, will transfer to Broadway for a strictly limited, 8-week engagement. Performances begin Tuesday, June 28 at the St. James Theatre, ahead of an official opening night on July 10. Into the Woods is directed by Lear deBessonet, music direction by Rob Berman with The Encores! Orchestra, and choreographed by Lorin Latarro. This production is dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim.

The star-studded cast will include Sara Bareilles as the Baker's Wife, Brian D'Arcy James as the Baker, Patina Miller as the Witch, Phillipa Soo as Cinderella, Gavin Creel as the Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, Joshua Henry as Rapunzel's Prince, Ta'Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Annie Golden as Cinderella's Mother/Grandmother/Giant's

Wife, Albert Guerzon as Cinderella's Father, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, David Patrick Kelly as the Narrator/Mysterious Man, Julia Lester as Little Red Riding Hood, Cole Thompson as Jack, David Turner as the Steward, Jason Forbach, Mary Kate Moore, and Cameron Johnson. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Check out photos of the new marquee at the St. James Theatre below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski