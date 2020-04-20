Uncle Function to Livestream Comedy Show April 27
Called 'one of NYC's premier sketch comedy troupes' by Broadwayworld.com, Uncle Function invites you to join them for a very special Livestream Show this Monday April 27, 2020 at 8PM EST.
Tune in for brand new original sketches as well as some of the Uncles' favorites from the last five years with special guest 2-time Tony Award-Nominee Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School of Rock)! This event will be FREE to stream, but audience members are encouraged to donate throughout the broadcast to Food Bank NYC, an inspiring organization helping feed hungry New Yorkers during this challenging time.
Uncle Function is a sketch comedy group based in New York City. Formed in 2015 with the help of TonyAward-winning producer Ken Davenport (Kinky Boots, Once On This Island), Uncle Function is written by and features Chris Cafero (Inventing Anna/Netflix, The Other Two/Comedy Central), Russell Daniels (UCB Maude Night), Jessica Frey (The Characters/Netflix), Douglas Goodhart ("Discover Card Guy"), and Gianmarco Soresi (Hustlers, Deception/ABC).
Since their inception, The Uncles have performed at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater (UCB), Davenport Theatre, Broadway Comedy Club, The Tank Theater, Ensemble Studio Theatre and The Peoples Improv Theater. These Uncles, just like your real uncles, will make you laugh, cry, think, feel moderately uncomfortable and then send you back to your parents, forever changed.
Learn more at www.unclefunction.com!
