South Street Seaport Museum to Present CLIMATE FILM FESTIVAL Screenings

South Street Seaport Museum has announced a free series of screenings as part of Climate Film Festival on September 23, 2026 at 6pm aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree. Book free tickets to the event at https://southstreetseaportmuseum.org/climate-film/.

The annual climate event, Climate Week NYC, returns with over 1,000 events, activations, campaigns, and engagement opportunities across New York City aimed to advocate for ongoing climate change awareness and solutions. Climate Week NYC is organized by the Climate Group in conjunction with the United Nations and the City of New York.

Come aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree at the South Street Seaport Museum for a special Climate Film Festivalseries of screenings. The program will feature three short documentaries exploring various impacts of climate change, followed by a panel discussion and Q&A with filmmakers. Stay to continue the conversation when the floor opens to audience members who may want to discuss climate change, potential solutions, and the role communities can play in shaping more resilient waterfronts.

This event is presented by South Street Seaport Museum in partnership with Climate Film Festival and Waterfront.

Preregistration is encouraged. Walkups will be accommodated as possible.

Learn More About the Films

Between Moon Tides

This film follows an intergenerational group of citizen scientists in coastal New England as they attempt to save the Saltmarsh Sparrow from extinction-one nest at a time. Against the backdrop of rising sea levels, three retirees and a young intern forge deep bonds while scouring the saltmarsh, banding birds, and witnessing firsthand the devastating effects of climate change. Through stunning visuals and intimate storytelling, the film reveals how a disappearing bird serves as both a warning and a call to action. Yet, at its heart, Between Moon Tides is a love story-about nature, mentorship, and the hope that comes from refusing to give up, even in the face of impossible odds.

Refuge Keepers

Where the sea is both livelihood and legacy, veteran fishermen, women community leaders, and young conservationists unite in Celestún, Mexico to create a pioneering marine refuge, hoping to save the waters that sustain their community and way of life.

Holdfast Together: Keepers of California's Kelp

This short documentary dives beneath the surface of Northern California's coastline to uncover a powerful story of loss, resilience, and restoration. Once-thriving kelp forests; vital underwater ecosystems that support marine life, coastal communities, and ocean health, have collapsed in recent years. Some regions have lost over 90% of their kelp cover due to warming waters, disease, and an explosion of kelp-eating purple sea urchins. In response, a dedicated community of divers, scientists, and local organizations has come together to restore balance. Through hands-on efforts like urchin removal, long-term ecological monitoring, and pioneering work to recover the endangered sunflower sea star, a key predator in the ecosystem, these partners are working to rebuild what has been lost. At its core, Holdfast Together is a story of collaboration and hope. It highlights the people willing to descend beneath the waves, confront the crisis firsthand, and take action-one dive at a time-to bring California's underwater forests back to life.

About the 1885 Tall Ship Wavertree

Wavertree was built at Southampton, England, in 1885 and, after a 24-year sailing career and circumnavigating the globe at least three times, is now the last remaining iron-hulled three-masted full-rigged cargo ship. Today, Wavertree is visited by guests of all ages from around the globe and serves as the centerpiece of the 'Street of Ships' at the Seaport Museum. She was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on June 13, 1978 and symbolizes the profound influence of sailing ships, their intrepid sailors, and the bustling waterfront in shaping New York City into a modern metropolis. As a historic vessel with a fascinating past, Wavertree embodies the rich maritime heritage that played a pivotal role in transforming South Street into the vibrant heart of 'Where New York Begins.' seaportmuseum.org/about-wavertree

About the Partners

The Climate Film Festival

The Climate Film Festival (CFF) is a cultural organization with an annual festival, year-round programming, and educational resources in New York City. It was founded in 2023 by a group of passionate climate professionals, artists, and curators. CFF soft-launched in 2023 with a sold-out 'First Look' screening and panel event during Climate Week NYC, and has continued to organize screenings and events with partners throughout the city. CFF believes that a visionary, just, and sustainable future is within our grasp. The time to strive for it is now. climatefilmfest.com

Waterfront Alliance

Waterfront Alliance has advocated for the New York-New Jersey region's coastal resilience for nearly two decades in the face of climate change, equitable waterfront access, and a connected and economically sound working waterfront, and has prepared the next generation through its climate and waterfront education program. It has enlisted more than 1,100 Alliance Partners along the way. With expertise and a powerful track record in advocacy, policy, convening, and consensus-building, Waterfront Alliance has made the more than 1,600 miles of coastline it touches in the New York-New Jersey region more accessible and sustainable. waterfrontalliance.org

Enjoy More That the Museum Offers

Access to the 1885 tall ship Wavertree at Pier 16 is included with your ticket to this event. Access to the additional historic ships and exhibitions on view is not included. If you would like to explore more that the Museum has to offer, book in advance or ask Museum staff about General Admission tickets when you check in. General Admission brings you aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree and 1908 lightship Ambrose at Pier 16, and into both exhibitions on view in the first-floor Schermerhorn Row galleries at 12 Fulton Street. General Admission also sets you on course to explore Maritime City, the Museum's immersive, three-floor exhibition at A.A. Thomson & Co., located at 213 Water Street. seaportmuseum.org/admission

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of 'Where New York Begins.' seaportmuseum.org

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