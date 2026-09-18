UKRAINIAN DREAMS to Light Up Cooper Square at Citizen Arts Festival

Citizen Art International Festival has announced Ukranian Dreams, presented on September 25th at 7:45pm and September 26th 8:30pm. The event is free to attend. RSVP is available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ukrainian-dreams-manhattan-registration-1997635877685?aff=oddtdtcreator. For more information, visit https://www.citizenartsinternational.org/ukrainian-dreams.

As darkness falls over Cooper Square, the surrounding facades come alive with Ukrainian Dreams, a luminous outdoor projection installation transforming the neighborhood into a canvas of color and memory.

Ukrainian Dreams, created by Tais Poda, brings to life the vivid and wildly imaginative works of Ukraine's best-loved artist Maria Prymachenko in an audiovisual spectacle expressing the hope and pride of a nation. At a time when Prymachenko's life's work is at unprecedented risk from the ongoing Russian invasion, Ukrainian Dreams animates her enduring masterpieces using innovative projection mapping, set to an original Ukrainian folk score performed by MasterVoices.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Tais Poda is the creative director and founder of Rock'n'Light, a Kyiv-based multidisciplinary studio with expertise in video content creation, software development, and interactive design. She began her career in 2008 as a film and commercial video production producer before shifting her focus to interactive technology and multimedia art in 2013. Tais holds a PhD and conducts research and curatorial projects at the Modern Art Research Institute (National Academy of Arts of Ukraine). As an ICOM member, she specializes in digital technologies for museums and cultural heritage.

MasterVoices is a dedicated volunteer chorus that partners with the world's most talented multidisciplinary artists to create exceptional performances that transcend genres and foster deeper engagement with audiences. The chorus revives neglected masterpieces, energizes the traditional repertoire through innovative collaborations, and commissions new works on timely topics. It draws upon the rich diversity of its community to inspire its artistic work and to help guide the organization through the perspectives and leadership of its board, chorus, and staff.

Ukrainian Dreams is a co-production of Citizen Arts International and The Ukrainian Museum. It marks a celebration of 50 years of The Ukrainian Museum's presence in New York and an invitation to discover Ukrainian art and culture anew.

Originally commissioned and produced by Culture Liverpool and FESTIVAL.ORG, with funding from Arts Council England and Royal Albert Dock Liverpool

ABOUT THE FESTIVAL

Citizen Arts International transforms New York City's public spaces into vibrant stages for free international performance, participatory art, and cultural exchange. Bringing art into everyday life across the boroughs, the festival fosters civic engagement and strengthens social connection.

The Citizen Arts International Festival is produced in partnership with Citizen Arts and Education and the Ukrainian Museum, in affiliation with Social Practice CUNY, with special thanks to the PhD Theatre + Performance Program at the CUNY Graduate Center. The festival is fiscally sponsored by the Graduate Center Foundation Inc.

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