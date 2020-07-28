UK Arts Orgs Can Apply for Up to £3 Million in Grants As Part of Relief Package

Relief is on the way for the UK arts, television, and film industries.

The Stage is reporting that UK arts organizations will be able to apply for up to £3 million as part of the forthcoming £1.57 billion government relief package. Grants totaling £622 million will be distributed to cultural organizations in the first round of applications.

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden said, "Help is on the way to our much loved cultural and heritage organizations with our £1.57 billion fund."This support package will protect buildings, organizations and people to help ensure our wonderful institutions, big and small, pull through Covid."

He continues, "Today we're publishing guidance so organizations know how to access help. We're also calling on organizations to be creative in diversifying their income streams and the public to continue supporting the places they love so this funding can be spread as far and wide as possible."

Applicants for grants are asked to submit an innovative plan for re-opening, operating and sustaining business through the end of the fiscal year. Applying organizations should also be able to demonstrate their cultural significance on local, national and international levels.

Full application details will be published by ACE, the British Film Institute and Historic England and the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Arts Council England will distribute £500 million in support of support theaters, music and comedy venues and museums, as well as £2.25 million in relief for grassroots music venues.

The British Film Institute will distribute up to £30 million in grants to independent cinemas. The National Lottery Heritage Fund and Historic England has pledged £92 million in grants to protect heritage sites.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport also announced plans for a £500 million scheme to revive the UK film and television sector. Productions can where at least half of the production budget is spent in the UK qualify for assistance.

A second round of funding later in the year will distribute £258 million "to meet the developing needs of organizations".

