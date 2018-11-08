Two Player Game! BE MORE CHILL Star Will Roland Gets Engaged!

Click Here for More Articles on Be More Chill

It's an effed up world, and it's a two player game! Tonight we're sending congratulations out to Be More Chill star Will Roland, who proposed to his real life Player 2 this week and got a yes!

Check out Will's adorably romantic proposal below!

Will Roland is a Brooklyn-based actor/singer/human who made his Broadway debut! in Dear Evan Hansen, The Black Suits (CTG & Barrington), The Bus (59E59), LoserSongs (Don't Tell Mama), and Academia Nuts! (NYMF).

Will frequently collaborates with Joe Iconis & Family. Passionate about new work, he's helped develop plays & musicals with 2nd Stage, La Jolla, Arena, CAP21, Don't Tell Mama, and various Fringe festivals.

