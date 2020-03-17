Tune in for Acting Tips and Online Education Options from IAMT's Michael Minarik- Watch Live Wednesday at 12pm!

Looking for a way to continue your theatre training throughout your COVID-19 quarantine? We can help!

BroadwayWorld and The Institute for American Musical Theatre have joined forces to bring an exclusive series of online classes in Acting, Singing, and Dance to students around the world! With each class, you will have access to some of the most sought-after teachers in New York City, and with their personalized feedback, they will help guide YOU towards a career in the arts. This series is as close as you can get to training in New York City without actually being there!

We're also giving you a chance to hear straight from the IAMT professionals! Tune in this Wednesday, March 18 (12pm EST), as acting coach extraordinaire Michael Minarik hosts a live chat from BroadwayWorld's Facebook page. Be sure to tune in to watch live and send him your questions about the program, how you can participate, or even general acting tips!

CLICK HERE to find out more about classes!

Michael has been working professionally since 1999 from performing on the Tony awards, to building the set for his own show. From singing God Bless America 3x during the playoffs at Yankee Stadium to playing an arena in Pocatello, Idaho. From introducing Cinderella on the Tony Awards to hustling for his next job on the streets of Manhattan. From working with Broadway legend John Kander for a week on his show That Happy Time as the leading man, to taking speakers out of his car to sing at a small gathering. He has done it all. He has performed on two 1st national Broadway tours, 3 Broadway shows, many regional gigs as well as concerts and special performances all over the country. He has worked at theme parks as well as at the top of his profession on a Broadway stage. His experience in 15 years of performing is unlike any other in the industry.

Not only a successful performer, Michael has also produced musicals on and off Broadway. He has a tony nomination as an associate producer of the 27th longest running musical in Broadway history, Rock of Ages. He saw the workshop of the show and realized its value early on and became a part of the producing team. The show ran for almost 6 years with multiple incarnations around the world. He has seen the good and the bad of how a show makes it to Broadway, stays there and makes money. He understand the business side of theater as well as the performing side which makes him an anomaly in this business. Very few if anyone has ever done what Michael has and continues to do on the Broadway circuit and has invaluable knowledge of the industry from both sides of the table. As a Lead producer Michael took the musical Fat Camp from an idea to winning the award "best of the festival: in 2009. He brought the show to a workshop then to Cleveland for an out of town tryout then to the ATA theater off-Broadway for a limited run. Now under a new title Gigantic, Michael is at the helm for a run at the prestigious VINEYARD theater. He has worked on every level of producing shows and will bring this unique business knowledge to the classroom.

Michael is ecstatic to share the acting knowledge that he has garnered over the past 15 years of performing and learning from the best as well as his business acumen with the new students of today. Broadway IS a business and aspiring young performers need to understand that side as well as the artistic side if they want to succeed in todays market. Michael is one of the very few who will be able to teach both sides from 15 years of experience.





