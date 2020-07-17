Tune in Tonight to Watch the Cast of CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND on STARS IN THE HOUSE
TONIGHT, Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley are bringing the cast of "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" back together LIVE on "Stars In The House," streaming at 8 PM ET on the Stars In The House YouTube channel and on starsinthehouse.com.
Rachel Bloom (Rebecca Bunch), Skylar Astin (Greg Serrano), Donna Lynne Champlin (Paula Proctor), Scott Michael Foster (Nathaniel Plimpton III), Pete Gardner (Darryl Whitefeather), David Hull (Josh Wilson), Vella Lovell (Heather Davis), Vincent Rodriguez III (Josh Chan), and Gabrielle Ruiz (Valencia Perez) will reunite for the first time since last year's finale to reminisce on their favorite songs and stories from the madcap musical comedy, all in support of The Actors Fund. Fans can have their burning questions answered by the cast in real time and donate to The Actors Fund for the chance to have their names read on air. And of course, like all episodes of "Stars in the House" - there will be LIVE music!
"Stars In The House" airs new episodes Mondays-Saturdays at 8 PM ET and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 PM ET on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com.
