Tune In to A New Workshop On How To Write A Memorable Memoir

The Lower East Side Jewish Conservancy will present Have You Ever Wanted to Write Your Life Stories but Didn't know How to Start? A workshop with 4 classes on Monday, December 7, 14, 21, and 28th, 2020 from 10:30AM to 12:00PM.

This workshop is for those want to write -either to just preserve memories, or for their family to read. Maybe they want to begin a memoir. This class provides the proper tools to get started. Attendees will enjoy a wide variety of writing exercises, music and prompts to get the words flowing from their pen.

They will join Janet R. Kirchheimer, a prize-winning poet and author of How to Spot One of Us for this creative writing memoir workshop. Janet is a recipient of a Drisha Institute for Jewish Education Arts Fellowship and a nominee for a Pushcart Prize. She teaches American Jewish History classes and conducts workshops in which adults and teens explore their Jewishness through creative writing, as well as teaching memoir writing for seniors at the Marlene Meyerson JCC on the Upper West Side. Janet's book was recommended by Nobel Laureate Elie Wiesel.

Janet is a teaching fellow at Clal -The National Jewish Center for Learning and Leadership, and also a licensed gold-star New York City guide specializing in the origins of Jewish settlement during colonial times.

There will be four classes of 90 minutes each, limited to 12 attendees to allow every person to get the personal attention they need.

Dates are Monday Dec 7th, 14th, 21st, and 28th and the class will be held from 10:30AM -12:00PM on Zoom.

Price is $99 per person.

Tickets can be purchased at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/have-you-ever-wanted-to-write-your-life-stories-tickets-125523721831

The Lower East Side Jewish Conservancy is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to preserving, sharing and celebrating the Jewish heritage of the Lower East Side. The Conservancy aims to raise public awareness of the Lower East Side's distinct cultural identity through innovative public walking tours and other programs, while supporting the neighborhood's community of living synagogues and other historic structures. Private customized tours are available by appointment. For more information about the LESJC, please call 212-374-4100 or visit www.nycjewishtours.org.

