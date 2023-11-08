Trans Student Removed From Production of OKLAHOMA! in Texas After 'New Policy' is Implemented

A production of Oklahoma! at a high school in Texas is under review and a transgender student has been denied a role he was previously cast in, according to a report from NBC DFW.

Max Hightower, a senior at Sherman High School, was cast in his first lead role, but was later told he could not play the role, a move he believes is due to him being transgender.

Two weeks after being cast, Max and his parents were notified by the school that a new policy was in place.

Max and his parents were elated until they were notified two weeks later by the school principal that there was a new policy, requiring the cast members' roles to match the gender they were assigned at birth.

Max's father, Phillip Hightower, said that his son's gender was never an issue with the school before but that, because of this new policy, he wasn't the only one who lost out on a role in the musical.

The note from the school district stated: "It was brought to the district's attention that the current production contained mature adult themes, profane language, and sexual content."

It went on to say, "There is no policy on how students are assigned to roles. As it relates to this particular production, the sex of the role as identified in the script will be used when casting."

