Tracey Ullman and Jordana Brewster Join ELSBETH Season 2 as Guest Stars

Two new stars have joined the world of Elsbeth. According to Deadline, performers Tracey Ullman and Jordana Brewster are both set to appear as guest stars in Season 2 of the CBS crime drama.

The guest star generally serves as the murderer in the episode, with the audience following along with attorney Elsbeth Tascioni as she attempts to solve the case. Ullman will play Marilyn, a psychic who is invested by Elsbeth after the murder of a client's stepson. Brewster will play Chloe, a “lifestyle consultant” also serving as an escort, who caters to her client's every whim and is willing to go as far as murder. Season 2 of the series is currently on a hiatus, but is scheduled to return on January 30.

Other guest stars this season include Matthew Broderick, Laurie Metcalf, Nathan Lane, Vanessa Williams, Laurie Metcalf, and Eric McCormack. Laura Benanti, Jane Krakowski, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and André De Shields all appeared in the first season of the show.

Tracey Ullman is an award-winning actress and comedian who burst on the U.S. TV scene in 1987 with the broadcast series "The Tracey Ullman Show." Screen credits include the film adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods, Bullets Over Broadway, Howards End and HBO's Girls. Ullman could be seen in the Off-Broadway Encores! production of "The Band Wagon" in 2014, in "My City" on the West End in 2011, and in "The Big Love" on Broadway in 1991.

Jordana Brewster is best known for her role as Mia Toretto in The Fast and the Furious Franchise. Other screen credits include The Faculty, Dallas, American Crime Story, and Lethal Weapon.

About Elsbeth

Elsbeth is an American police procedural comedy-drama television series that premiered on February 29, 2024, on CBS. It is a spin-off of The Good Wife (2009–2016) and The Good Fight (2017–2022). The series focuses on the offbeat Elsbeth Tascioni, an unconventional but astute attorney who, after a successful career in Chicago, utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations, and corner criminals alongside the NYPD. She is assigned to oversee a monitorship or consent decree after some controversial arrests.