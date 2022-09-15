Tovah Feldshuh to Recur in Amazon's SHELTER Series

Funny Girl star Tovah Feldshuh has joined the cast of Prime Video's Shelter.

Deadline reports that Feldshuh will recur as Bat Lady, who is described as a reclusive, ghostlike figure who gives Mickey, played by Jaden Michael, a mysterious and disturbing piece of news.

The series is an adaptation of Harlan Coben's Mickey Bolitar novels. They follow high schooler Mickey Bolitar (Michael) as he navigates a new life with his mother in rehab, a dead father, an annoying aunt, and the camel mascot at his new school in. New Jersey. When the Bat Lady tells Mickey that his father is not dead, Mickey begins to think he is losing his mind.

The cast is also set to feature Constance Zimmer, Adrian Greensmith, Abby Corrigan, Sage Linder, and Brian Altemus.

The new series will be co-produced by MGM International Television Productions and Amazon Studios and will premiere on Prime Video.

Tovah Feldshuh currently plays Rosie Brice in Funny Girl on Broadway. She has also been seen onstage in Cyrano, Rodgers & Hart, Dreyfus in Rehearsal, Yentl, Saravá!, Lend Me a Tenor, Golda's Balcony, Irena's Vow, and the show-stopping, trapeze-swinging Berthe in Pippin.

The six-time Emmy and Tony nominee has been awarded three honorary Doctorates of Humane Letters. Additionally, for her theatre work, she has won four Drama Desks, four Outer Critics Circle Awards, three Dramalogues, the Obie, the Theatre World, and the Helen Hayes and Lucille Lortel Awards for Best Actress.

She has recently been twice nominated as Best Actress in Los Angeles for her work in Jonathan Shapiro's Sisters-in-Law, originating the role of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Off-Broadway and around the country: Playing everything from Juliet to Tallulah Bankhead to three queens of Henry VIII to nine Jews from birth to death in Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh! Most recently she portrayed famed sex therapist, Dr. Ruth Westheimer in Mark St. Germain's Becoming Dr. Ruth directed by Scott Schwartz.

She has appeared on television as Deanna Monroe in "The Walking Dead", Danielle Melnick in "Law & Order", POTUS Pauline Mackenzie in "Salvation", and Naomi Bunch in "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" where Feldshuh can be seen singing the dignified showstopper: "Where's the Bathroom!" In 2021, she completed filming "Scenes from a Marriage" for HBO opposite Oscar Isaac.

Feldshuh has been seen on film in Kissing Jessica Stein, (Golden Satellite Award), A Walk on the Moon, Brewster's Millions, Just My Luck, Daniel, The Idolmaker, Clifford the Big Red Dog for Paramount, and Ms. Feldshuh's award-winning performance as Prime Minister Golda Meir in Golda's Balcony which has been made into the award-winning motion picture Golda's Balcony The Film.

She will soon be seen Armageddon Time opposite Sir Anthony Hopkins and Anne Hathaway, and Start Without Me produced by Matt Damon, opposite Finn Wittrock.

Her one-woman shows, "Tovah is LEONA!" (Helmsley) and "Aging is Optional" enjoy sold-out engagements and rave reviews around the country. "Tovah: Out of Her Mind" has played all over the world and was voted Best One Woman Show of the Year by the BOSTON GLOBE.

Tovah's first memoir, "Lilyville: Mother, Daughter, and Other Roles I've Played" was published last April by Hachette Book Group, and was named #1 New Release in Parent Child Relationships.

She's the wife of New York attorney, Andrew Harris Levy, the mother of Brandon, married to Jami, and Amanda, married to Joel, and the grandmother of Rafael Levi, Sidney Mei, Camille Willa, and Amelia.