Touring Physical Therapists Join IATSE

Eighteen performing arts physical therapists, athletic trainers, and massage therapists employed by NEURO TOUR on various live theatrical tours such as The Lion King, Wicked, and Moulin Rouge!, have voted to form a union with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE). This marks the first time in IATSE’s history that the union will negotiate a collective bargaining agreement for touring physical therapists. The group will join IATSE’s ‘ACT’ (Associated Crafts andTechnicians) Local which includes touring production workers across the U.S.

NEURO TOUR's physical therapists and trainers pride themselves in reducing the number of injuries on tour and specialize in providing treatment for productions, rehearsals, and live performances that are critical to maintaining the health of casts.

“Physical therapists for dance and the performing arts deserve the respect of union and a contract that recognizes the value, education, and time they put into their work,” said IATSE International Representative Dan Little. “Coming together in a union is the ultimate sign of self-respect."

Workers first reached out to seek representation in February 2023 after concerns that they lacked a voice in the workplace. "I believe that with the support of IATSE, we have a much stronger support system," said Maeve Talbot, Doctor of Physical Therapy. “We hope to voice our concerns and make some meaningful changes."

This victory comes as the latest in a string of organizing wins for the IATSE as workers across all sectors of the entertainment industry increasingly seek the benefits and protections of union representation.