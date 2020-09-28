Totally True Things Presents Calvin Cato In DADDY ISSUES

Totally True Things is a weekly live-streaming show that features true solo storytelling that focuses on mental health, medical challenges or social issues.

Totally True Things: A Socially Conscious Storytelling Show presents comic Calvin Cato in his solo show "Daddy Issues" a true account of what he discovered when he stepped into the role of caregiver for his terminally ill father. Following the live-streamed, live performance, host/producer Jude Treder-Wolff will moderate a discussion of the themes explored in the show with Calvin and Anyisa Leonardo, a Licensed Creative Arts Therapist who specializes in grief work.

Calvin S. Cato has performed all across the United States and in Canada. His television appearances include the Game Show Network, Oxygen's My Crazy Love, National Geographic's Brain Games, and an unaired pilot for Vice Media called Emergency Black Meeting. His comedy has been featured in numerous festivals including San Francisco Sketchfest, Austin's Out of Bounds Comedy Festival, Brooklyn Pride, and the Women in Comedy Festival. He has been featured on many podcasts including Keith and The Girl, The Beige Philip Show, RISK!, and Tinder Tales. In 2017, Calvin was named one of Time Out New York's Queer Comics of Color to Watch Out For.

