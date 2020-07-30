Top of the Rock Observation Deck to Reopen to the Public in August

It is set to reopen on Thursday, August 6 with masks required and social distancing guidelines in place

Tishman Speyer today announced that Top of the Rock Observation Deck, the famed viewing platform that sits atop 30 Rockefeller Plaza, will reopen to the public on August 6, 2020, after temporarily closing in March to help limit the spread of Covid-19. The historic observation deck presents incomparable, unobstructed 360-degree panoramic views of New York City, offering visitors multiple outdoor viewing platforms from the 70-story peak of 30 Rockefeller Plaza. With more than 9,500 square feet of outdoor decks, Top of the Rock has more open-air viewing space than any other observation deck in New York City.

Rob Speyer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tishman Speyer, said, "We can't wait to once again share the magic of Top of the Rock with everyone. Nowhere is New York City more inspiring than from the 70th floor, where you feel like you can touch Central Park and the entire city beyond, from Yankee Stadium to the Statue of Liberty, from Flushing Meadows all the way to New Jersey. We are thrilled to welcome back New Yorkers, in a safe and socially distanced way, to rediscover these breathtaking views."

Beginning August 6, 2020, Top of the Rock Observation Deck will be open seven days a week, from 1:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. daily. Guests will enter from West 50th Street, between 5th and 6th Avenues, and proceed with their timed-tickets to the glass stairs upon entry. Visitors without a pre-purchased ticket will be directed to the box office.

To ensure visitors are able to stay at least six feet apart while visiting Top of the Rock, a limited number of people will be permitted to the observation deck at one time. In order to minimize wait times and discourage groups from gathering at the box office, timed-entry reservations can be made in advance at topoftherocknyc.com. Tickets are $38.00 for adults and $36.00 for seniors 62+. From August 6 through Labor Day, children 12 and under receive free admission at the box office with the purchase of an adult ticket. In addition, all essential workers will receive free admission for themselves and one guest during Essential Workers Weekend from August 14-16 at the box office. As an added "thank you" for their work throughout the pandemic, Top of the Rock will offer free scoops of Ben & Jerry's ice cream throughout Essential Workers Weekend.



Visitors are required to wear masks while visiting Top of the Rock, and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the attraction.

