Top Off-Broadway Shows for July 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



What's happening off-Broadway? BroadwayWorld is here to guide you through the top picks for theatre this month. July brings a diverse array of productions to the Off-Broadway scene, including world premiere plays, long running productions and more. From real life-based dramas, to parodies, a one man-show and more, there is something for every theatre fan to enjoy.

BroadwayWorld selects shows to feature based on a variety of factors such as popularity, critical acclaim, unique concepts, star power, and more. BroadwayWorld's senior editorial team closely follows the Off-Broadway scene to stay informed about upcoming and currently running productions. They consider a range of offerings each month, including musicals, plays, and more to provide a well-rounded selection of recommendations to readers. Their goal is to offer theater enthusiasts a comprehensive guide to the most exciting shows happening Off-Broadway each month.

Take a look at BroadwayWorld's recommendations for the best shows to catch off-Broadway in July!

N/A

Now through August 4, 2024

Mitzi E. Newhouse Theatre

Holland Taylor and Ana Villafañe return to the stage as two congresswomen, generations apart in this new play about power, politics, and the perilous path to progress. N/A is a whip smart battle of wills -- and wits – between N, the first woman Speaker of the House, and A, the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. Inspired by real people and events, this riveting two-hander illuminates the person whom many consider the most powerful woman in American history…and the once-in-a-generation political talent who defied her.

GET TICKETS

On Beckett

Irish Repertory Theatre

July 10 - August 4, 2024



Bill Irwin still can’t escape Samuel Beckett. The MacArthur Fellow has spent a lifetime captivated by the Irish writer’s language. In this intimate 90-minute evening, Irwin will explore a performer’s relationship with Beckett, mining the physical and verbal skills acquired in his years as a master clown and Tony Award-winning actor. Irwin’s approach to the comic, the tragic, and every side of Beckett’s work—including Waiting for Godot, Texts for Nothing, and more—will allow audiences to experience the language in compelling new ways. Whether you’re encountering the Nobel Prize winner’s writing for the first time or building on a body of Beckett knowledge, this dynamic showcase is not to be missed.

GET TICKETS

Six Characters

Claire Tow Theater

July 13 - August 25, 2024

When some trifling citizens storm a renowned cultural center where they’re not meant to be, all hell breaks loose. Wigs go flying. Wounds get opened. An archive explodes. Will the audience make it out alive? Abolition takes on fresh meaning in SIX CHARACTERS, Phillip Howze’s new play on power, belonging, and the institutions we build.

GET TICKETS

someone spectacular

The Pershing Square Signature Center

July 17 - August 31, 2024

Once a week, six recently bereaved strangers gather for group therapy. It’s a stable routine — until one day, their grief counselor is inexplicably MIA. The group’s typical session quickly goes off the rails, offering an open-ended meditation on loss, with revelations that are at once beautiful, funny, and heartbreaking. Domenica Feraud’s newest play examines the complicated emotions that accompany grief, while exploring universal and personal truths that are sure to stay with you for a lifetime.

GET TICKETS

The Meeting: The Interpreter

Theatre at St. Clements

July 29-August 25, 2024

Set against the backdrop of the infamous Trump Tower Meeting of 2016, the play tells the story of an international interpreter thrown up against government systems of congressional and senate interrogations, catapulting him into circumstances beyond his control. “This man could be everyman … one of us,” says playwright Catherine Gropper.

This play is about the loss of individuality and privacy is based on actual events (a chance meeting between the playwright and an actual government interpreter). This two-person play supports a cast of thousands thanks to Mertes’ production scheme including puppetry, film sequences, projections, and intricate lighting and sound. The production stars Frank Wood and Kelley Curran.

GET TICKETS

Clowns Like Me

DR2 Theatre

Now through August 18, 2024

In his deeply personal and universally resonant one-man show, seasoned actor and master storyteller Scott Ehrenpreis tells his humorous yet profound story of living with mental illness. Like, lots of mental illness.

Clowns Like Me fearlessly confronts the challenges of living with Autism Spectrum Disorder, OCD, bipolar disorder, social anxiety, and depression, weaving a tale that is as heartbreaking as it is inspiring. Through his journey, Scott uncovers a remarkable truth: the stage becomes his sanctuary, a place where, if only for a few hours, he can emerge from the shadows of his struggles into the spotlight of empowerment and self-expression.

Don't miss this unique and uplifting theatrical experience that promises not only to entertain but to illuminate the resilience of the human spirit. Clowns Like Me invites New York audiences to witness the transformative power of storytelling, where laughter and vulnerability collide to reveal the strength found in facing one's fears. Join Scott for an unforgettable evening complete with post-show talkbacks where the magic of theater becomes a beacon of hope and liberation for those impacted by mental illness.

GET TICKETS

Fix + Foxy’s Dark Noon

St. Ann's Warehouse

Now through July 7, 2024

Fix + Foxy’s Dark Noon took the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe by storm. In it, South African artists including co-director and choreographer Nhlanhla Mahlangu and seven South African actors join forces with acclaimed Danish director Tue Biering and create an exhilarating theatrical experience. Dark Noon turns the myth of the American Wild West, as endlessly glorified by Hollywood westerns of the 1950s, on its head. This time, rather than history being told by the victors, it is told by the vanquished. On a vast bare stage, the skeleton film set of a Western town emerges in real time. The extraordinary actors embody the distinctive characters of America’s past: cowboys, gold seekers, missionaries, enslaved Africans, Chinese workers, Native Americans, prostitutes, Bluecoats, and Confederates. Through playful interpretation, the performers scrutinize the presumptions and misconceptions of the American Frontier.

GET TICKETS

Pre-Existing Condition

Connelly Theatre

Now through August 3, 2024

Pre-Existing Condition is a new play by Tony Award nominee Marin Ireland and directed by Tony Award® nominee Maria Dizzia exploring the challenges, shared community, and everyday indignities of learning to move forward after a life-altering, harmful relationship.

The production stars, in the rotating role of “A,” Emmy Award® winner Tatiana Maslany ("Orphan Black"), Tony Award ® winner Deirdre O’Connell (Dana H.), Tony Award® nominee Maria Dizzia (In the Next Room), Julia Chan (Uncle Vanya), and Tavi Gevinson (“American Horror Story”). Julia Chan will standby for the role of “A.” The cast also includes Sarah Steele (“The Good Fight”), Dael Orlandersmith (Pulitzer Prize Finalist, Yellowman), Greg Keller (Alliance); with Raquel Chavez (Uncle Vanya) and Gregory Connors (The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window) as understudies. Tony Award® nominee Anne Kauffman (Mary Jane) serves as Creative Consultant.

At The Connelly Theater (220 East 4th St.) in the intimate 60-seat Upstairs space.

Produced by OHenry Productions (last summer's Uncle Vanya in a loft), Jesse Eisenberg (The Social Network), and Charlie Kaufman (Being John Malkovich).

GET TICKETS

Titanique

Daryl Roth Theatre

Now Running

When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar-winning film Titanic, you get Titanique, a musical celebration that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical and joyful slay-fest. Featuring powerhouse voices and show-stopping numbers (plus, contemporary pop culture and punchy odes to the 90s film), Titanique is a one-of-a-kind musical voyage bursting with nostalgia & heart. It's a pure love letter comedy, fun and all things joyful!

GET TICKETS

Perfect Crime

Duffy Theatre

Now Running

The perfect show for Law & Order and CSI fans, PERFECT CRIME is a funny, romantic thriller about a psychiatrist who seems to have killed her rich husband (until he shows up very much alive); the detective who is trying to solve the supposed murder while falling in love with the primary suspect; and the psychiatrist's charming but crazy patient who seems to have killed a few people himself. There are Agatha Christie-like twists and turns in the plot which keeps people guessing until the final gunshot.

GET TICKETS