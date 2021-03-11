Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tonya Pinkins, Tyne Daly, Melissa Errico, Renee Taylor and More to Take Part in IRISH POETRY SLAM

The event will also feature Robert Cuccioli, Jessica Hecht, Daniel Jenkins, Andrea Marcovicci, Thom Sesma, Sally Wilfert, Karen Ziemba, and more.

Mar. 11, 2021  
David Staller, Artistic Director of Gingold Theatrical Group today announced that in lieu of the 2021 Golden Shamrock Gala, GTG would celebrate St. Patrick's Day with an IRISH POETRY SLAM, online on Wednesday March 17th, 6:00-7:30pm EDT. The event is FREE! but you must register here by March 15th. In the hours leading up to the shindig, you'll receive a confirmation and a link! There is a cap to the amount of guests who can join via Zoom, so it will also be live streamed on the GTG Faceook page!

Join Gingold Theatrical Group and an all-star company including Robert Cuccioli, Tyne Daly, Melissa Errico, Jessica Hecht, Daniel Jenkins, Andrea Marcovicci, Tonya Pinkins, Thom Sesma, Renee Taylor, Sally Wilfert, Karen Ziemba, and more, for a virtual open mic: come as you are and share what you'd like: a poem, an excerpt, a monologue, a saying, a song, or a toast! Shaw, Yeats, Wilde, Joyce, Friel, Beckett, Keane, O'Brien, Johnston, Edgeworth, Heanèy, Lady Gregory, Goldsmith, Moore, etc. Any Irish Writer!

"Ordinarily, we'd be having our annual Golden Shamrock Gala on the 17th, but...nope! This shindig will take place over Zoom! Not Irish? Not a problem. On St. Pat's, we're ALL a little Irish. This is just a party. Not a performance. Not a fundraiser. Just a chance for us all to raise a glass and be 'together'..," said Mr. Staller.

For more information about all the programs of Gingold Theatrical Group, including the acclaimed Project Shaw, contact 212-355-7823 or info@gingoldgroup.org, or visit online at www.gingoldgroup.org


