Tonya Pinkins Releases 'Strange Fruit, Revisited' Today to Honor George Floyd's Memory

Broadway and TV Star, Tonya Pinkins, sings a new jazz ballad that was released today, Thursday, 10-14, on George Floyd's birthday, to honor his memory. The song is called "Strange Fruit, Revisited". It is inspired by both the current racial inequities and the Billie Holiday classic.

Watch the music video HERE.

The goal is to raise money and awareness for the George Floyd Memorial Foundation. A non-profit organization started by Mr. Floyd's family. All the artists volunteered their time and talent for the Foundation and to advocate for racial justice.

An All-Star Jazz Band has been assembled with Bassist, J.V. Collier (Currently with Bruce Hornsby, Past: Herbie Hancock, Branford Marsalis, The Pointer Sisters), Drummer Chad A. Wright (Jennifer Lopez Tour, Keiko Matsui, Bruce Hornsby, Gladys Knight), Pianist Oveante Magsby (Prodigy and recent Berklee College of Music graduate), and jazz Saxophonist Bill McHenry (The Bill McHenry Quartet, Sunnyside Records).

The song is composed by Luis Robledo (Award Winning Filmmaker and Composer) with lyrics by Brian Patrick Mulligan (Award Winning Poet, Disney/ASCAP Winner, co writer of two musicals, "Royal Flush" and "McGinty's Wake").

Full Production Credits for "Strange Fruit, Revisited":

VOCALS Tonya Pinkins

BAND

Piano: Oveante Magsby

Bass: J.V. Collier

Drums: Chad A. Wright

Saxophone: Bill McHenry

MUSIC Luis Robledo

LYRICS Brian Patrick Mulligan

PRODUCER Veanne Cox

VOCALS RECORDED AT: Threshold Studios, NY, NY

VIDEO EDITOR & SONG MIX Luis Robledo

POST PRODUCTION Center For The Cinematic Arts, Inc.

CAMERA CREW Terita Watson, Veanne Cox, James "Pops" Watson MUSIC SUPERVISOR J.V. Collier

CREATIVE CONSULTANT Andrea Lee Davis

TECHNICAL SUPPORT Scott Willis

END CREDITS MUSIC Luis Robledo - Guitar

SPECIAL THANKS TO:

Stephen Schwartz, Ingrid Jensen, Benj Pasek, Dana Kuznetzkoff, Grant Geissman, Tom Griep, Brad Simmons, Derek Rusinek, James Walsh, John Sparks, Laszlo Gardony, Jose Padua, Heather Davis, Dan Whitzer, Rick Cannon, Andrea Lee Davis, Jim Ridl, Gino Walker, Ryan Celsius, Eyal Biber, Bill Dukenfield, Alexandra "Sasha" Compuesto, Kathleen M. Darcy & The Deer Head Inn

Strange Fruit, Revisited © 2021