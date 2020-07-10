Tony Winner Tonya Pinkins Pens Missive on Performative Activism in the Theatre

Today, Tony Award-winning actor, Tonya Pinkins, published a lengthy essay for Medium titled, "Why I am Fed Up with Performative Activism from White and Black Theater Makers".

In the essay Pinkins expresses the ways in which she feels the theatrical community continually falls short in the quest for racial parity and respect.

Citing anecdotes from her own experiences battling institutional racism in the rehearsal room and beyond, Pinkins makes the case for individual protest, opposing groups and committees established to enable change in the entertainment industry .

Read her full essay at Medium.

Tonya Pinkins is a Tony, Obie Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Lortel Award winning actor. She has appeared in nince Broadway shows, including the original MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, CAROLINE, OR CHANGE (Tony Nominee) and JELLY'S LAST JAM (Tony-winner, Best Supporting Actress). In addition to a twenty year career in daytime television, she has appeared as Ethel Peabody on Gotham and Martha on Fear the Walking Dead. She has also made appearances in the series Katy Keene, Wu Tang - American Saga and as the secretary of State on Madam Secretary.

She recently produced, directed and co-wrote TRUTH & RECONCILIATION: WOMYN WORKING IT OUT! In association with The Tank and a grant from LMCC. She is the writer, producer director and acts in the socio-political horror film; RED PILL. Tonya is the author of Get OVER YOURSELF: How to Drop The Drama and Claim The Life You Deserve (Hyperion Books).

